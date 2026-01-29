General Staff reports 109 clashes on Jan 28

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Since the start of the day on January 28, 109 combat clashes occurred on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reports.

"Since the start of the day, 109 combat clashes have occurred. The enemy carried out one missile strike, using one missile, 63 air strikes, dropping 159 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it launched 4,523 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,912 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops," the statement says.

In the northern Sloboda and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders 14 times.

In the southern Sloboda direction, Ukrainian units repelled 13 attacks.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks toward Radkivka and Pishchane in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped seven attacks.

In the Slovyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times today.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped one attack by the occupiers toward Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of Stepnohirsk and toward Prymorske.