Some 24 high-power generators connected to residential areas in Kyiv – PM Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, on behalf of the president, held a special selector on the emergency situation in the energy sector with all ministries and services involved.

"Recovery work is ongoing, complicated by severe weather conditions and frost. 24 high-power generators for residential areas have been connected on the left bank of Kyiv. As of now, 17 transformer substations have been powered thanks to them," Svyrydenko said on Telegram following the meeting.

She reported that the State Emergency Service is deploying new Invincibility Points throughout the country. Additional tents are also being deployed in the capital, currently more than 1,300 of them are operating in Kyiv. In addition, from January 16, 50 mobile kitchens with hot food will begin operating in areas where the situation remains difficult.

Curfew relaxation is allowed in territories with an emergency situation in the energy sector. This means that you can be on the streets and in public places near the Invincibility and Heating Points, as well as travel to them by private transport. The territory with exemptions is determined by the requisite commission.