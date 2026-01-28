Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:47 28.01.2026

Deputy Head of Presidential Office discusses connecting cogeneration capacity to Ukraine's power grid with regional leaders

1 min read

a meeting with heads of regional state administrations, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta discussed the integration of cogeneration capacity into the country's power system and its contribution to strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience.

"Over the past several years, heads of regional state administrations, together with businesses, have worked in the regions to create cogeneration infrastructure for their own production needs. This includes more than 700 cogeneration units and additional megawatts for the power system. This work is now delivering concrete results. These installations can and will strengthen the country's energy resilience. The government has adopted the relevant decisions," Mykyta said.

The participants also discussed the situation in western mountainous regions, where a sharp rise in temperatures and increased precipitation have triggered ice drift on rivers, creating risks for communities and populated areas. "Regional leaders have been instructed, together with communities, to take appropriate measures and step up monitoring of rising water levels in tributaries in order to respond promptly to potential natural emergencies," he said.

Tags: #presidential_office #mykyta

MORE ABOUT

16:24 10.03.2025
Ukraine and Türkiye agree to expand cooperation, in particular interaction between cities and regions – President’s Office

Ukraine and Türkiye agree to expand cooperation, in particular interaction between cities and regions – President’s Office

17:44 09.09.2024
Vereschuk, Mykyta appointed as dpty heads of President's Office

Vereschuk, Mykyta appointed as dpty heads of President's Office

12:41 09.04.2021
Military standoff with Russia possible - Ukrainian presidential deputy chief of staff

Military standoff with Russia possible - Ukrainian presidential deputy chief of staff

11:20 17.08.2020
Minsk showed that principle of mutual support of people of Ukraine, Belarus means nothing to it - Zelensky's Office

Minsk showed that principle of mutual support of people of Ukraine, Belarus means nothing to it - Zelensky's Office

18:46 20.07.2020
Kadyrov's statement requires no obligatory official response – Ukrainian president's office

Kadyrov's statement requires no obligatory official response – Ukrainian president's office

13:35 30.04.2020
Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

11:34 30.01.2020
Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

13:31 28.12.2019
Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

10:02 13.11.2019
NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

13:09 24.07.2019
Presidential Office asks Cabinet to file request for dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv State Administration head

Presidential Office asks Cabinet to file request for dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv State Administration head

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

At least two injured in attack on passenger train in Kharkiv region – Kuleba

LATEST

Ukrainian Railways lowers flags at stations in memory of passengers killed in attack on passenger train

Number of police patrols increased in Kyiv – Interior Minister Klymenko

AFU General Staff reports strike on Russian UAV facility, control point

Russia's actions have nothing to do with negotiation process – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Slovak PM describes Trump's mental state as 'dangerous' - media

SBU hits 15 Russian aircraft at five enemy airfields over in 2025

Poroshenko discusses with Marta Kos ways to accelerate Ukraine's European integration

Multidisciplinary groups to help vulnerable groups have started working in Desniansky district of Kyiv - Ministry of Social Policy

HACC overturns acquittal of state-owned enterprise head convicted of abuse in road construction in Poltava region

Russian drones hit Odesa port, damages hangars and locomotive – Kuleba

AD
AD