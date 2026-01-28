Deputy Head of Presidential Office discusses connecting cogeneration capacity to Ukraine's power grid with regional leaders

a meeting with heads of regional state administrations, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta discussed the integration of cogeneration capacity into the country's power system and its contribution to strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience.

"Over the past several years, heads of regional state administrations, together with businesses, have worked in the regions to create cogeneration infrastructure for their own production needs. This includes more than 700 cogeneration units and additional megawatts for the power system. This work is now delivering concrete results. These installations can and will strengthen the country's energy resilience. The government has adopted the relevant decisions," Mykyta said.

The participants also discussed the situation in western mountainous regions, where a sharp rise in temperatures and increased precipitation have triggered ice drift on rivers, creating risks for communities and populated areas. "Regional leaders have been instructed, together with communities, to take appropriate measures and step up monitoring of rising water levels in tributaries in order to respond promptly to potential natural emergencies," he said.