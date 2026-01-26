Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:45 26.01.2026

Interior Minister: Kyiv residents can request food, warm up at Emergency Service's heating points

2 min read
Interior Minister: Kyiv residents can request food, warm up at Emergency Service's heating points
Photo: https://t.me/Klymenko_MVS

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service along with the World Central Kitchen and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) organized hot meals near designated heating points in Kyiv, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Today, for many Kyiv residents, everyday life has become a difficult test – it is cold at home, there is not always an opportunity to cook food or just warm up," Klymenko said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

He said the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are close to people at this time. "And we are doing our best so that everyone who is having a hard time now receives support," he added.

Klymenko also said "together with World Central Kitchen and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, rescuers of the State Emergency Service organized hot meals at designated heating points."

The minister also said on Sunday, January 25, over 6,400 Kyiv residents received hot meals at 57 locations alone. "Today, more than 6,500 portions are planned to be prepared," Klymenko said.

"If you or your loved ones need help, you can leave a request for food at the State Emergency Service heating points and find out the addresses and times of food delivery. You can also always warm yourself with hot tea there, and upon request, get boiling water for your own needs," the head of the Interior Ministry said.

The minister assured that he is constantly in touch with those working on the ground, personally monitoring the work of the heating points.

"If necessary, resources and capabilities will be further strengthened," Klymenko added.

Tags: #klymenko #urcs

