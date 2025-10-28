Internal Minister: Along with communities, team of nearly 2,000 rescue officers created in four months

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reports on the implementation of the Community Rescue Officer project: over 1,900 rescue officers save lives and support people every day.

"We achieved this together with communities! The Community Rescue Officer project has been implemented by 100%. In just four months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service and communities have created a team of over 1,900 rescue officers who save lives and support people every day," the minister said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Klymenko, during this time, community rescuers were involved in extinguishing over 25,000 fires, identified over 2,600 explosive objects, participated in the elimination of more than 1,900 dangerous situations, and provided over 9,000 consultations to representatives of local authorities.