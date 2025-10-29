Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko considers the situation around Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) to be stabilized.

"I can say that in this case we can believe the statements of the General Staff of Ukraine. Many of our units are operating around Kupyansk. As of today, I believe that the situation has stabilized," Klymenko said at a briefing in Kharkiv on Wednesday, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about the encirclement of Kupyansk by Russian troops.

"I hope that our Security and Defense Forces will be able to do everything to ensure that Kupyansk is not captured by the enemy," Klymenko added.