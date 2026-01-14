Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:58 14.01.2026

Russian Foreign Ministry summons Polish ambassador to protest detention of archaeologist

1 min read

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Poland's ambassador, Krzysztof Krajewski, to protest the detention of a Russian archaeologist and his extradition to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned Poland's ambassador, Krzysztof Krajewski, on Monday and told him that Ukraine's accusations were "absurd." The statement said Butyagin, an employee of the famous Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, had worked in Crimea for decades, and all his finds had been transferred to the local museum," Reuters reported.

"It is emphasized that the Russian Federation demands the immediate release of the Russian citizen and not hand him over to the punitive machine of the Kiev regime, which has nothing to do with justice," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Poland arrested Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin in December 2025 at the request of Ukraine, which accuses him of conducting unauthorized excavations and stealing historical artifacts in Crimea. As reported, the Polish prosecutor's office supported Ukraine's request for the extradition of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin. The corresponding request was submitted to the District Court of Warsaw on January 10.

Tags: #russian #poland

