Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:55 20.01.2026

Zelenskyy: Some Russian missiles used in latest attack made this year

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of sanctions pressure on Russia, given that some of the missiles used by the aggressor to attack Ukraine on Tuesday night were manufactured this year.

"According to available information, at least some of the missiles that the Russians used in this strike were manufactured this year. This once again shows how important it is that world sanctions against Russia and the blocking of supplies of critical components really work," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He said he had held a special conference call on energy issues after the Russian attack and said that restoration work had already begun in all regions where the strikes occurred.

"The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the use of our air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles and on the first facts about the enemy’s updated tactics. He instructed the military to immediately contact partners, primarily the United States, and inform them in detail about the change in Russian strike tactics and the special focus of the attack on the destruction of energy facilities. We will also work on requests for missiles for air defense systems - time is of the essence for each request, for each element of supply," the president said.

Zelenskyy said the situation in Kyiv, in part of the Kyiv region, and in Kharkiv the most difficult. Also, according to him, the meeting discussed the situation in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Rivne regions, and Odessa. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the elimination of fires at the affected facilities, as well as on the reserve volumes of equipment for the capital.

"I have instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Energy of Ukraine to provide a full analysis of the recovery timelines in each region and the necessary resources by 6 p.m. today. All efforts of state and private companies in the energy sector should be directed to ensuring the fastest possible recovery for Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

