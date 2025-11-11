War-affected children to be able to receive health services - Social Policy Ministry

Children affected by the full-scale Russian invasion will be able to receive health services, according to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine.

"The document stipulates that services will be provided to more than 7,000 children of military personnel of the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard, police officers, enlisted and commanding officers of the civil defense service, internally displaced persons receiving housing assistance for internally displaced persons, veterans with special merits to the Motherland, and family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine," the ministry said, citing the government's decision.

It is noted that children will undergo rehabilitation in institutions located in the western regions of the country, where safe and comfortable living conditions are available.