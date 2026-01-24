The Czech private initiative Dárek pro Putina has raised more than CZK 57.5 million, or about UAH 120.7 million, in 48 hours to purchase generators and other necessary equipment for Kyiv, which is suffering from heat and electricity outages after massive Russian shelling.

According to the organization’s website, nearly 33,460 donors participated in the fundraiser.

The top three contributors included Tomio Okamura (CZK 568,000), whose name matches that of the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Okamura, who earlier this year again voiced opposition on social media to supplying weapons to Ukraine. The statement drew responses from Czech President Petr Pavel, Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Overall, according to the Dárek pro Putina website, the organization has raised nearly CZK 1.3 billion through various fundraisers.