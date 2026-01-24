Dpty PM Kuleba: 447 generators to arrive from EU to Ukraine within week

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/5904

The transfer of 447 generators by the European Union to Ukraine for communities across the country is an important support for the uninterrupted operation of schools, hospitals, social institutions, shelters and heating points, as well as boiler houses, water intakes, treatment plants and artesian wells, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"It involves 445 small-capacity generators and two large-capacity generators. The total value of the aid is EUR 3.7 million. We expect delivery to Ukraine within a week," Kuleba wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He said the generators will support critical infrastructure in the capital, with additional assistance going to the Kyiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.

The delivery is being carried out through the European Commission’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre, or ERCC, from rescEU reserves in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross, Kuleba added.

As reported, accelerating assistance to Ukraine’s energy sector was a key topic at the G7+ coordination meeting on energy support for Ukraine held January 23.