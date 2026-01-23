Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses parameters for ending war within defined framework – Zelenskyy

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the importance of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia, which are currently taking place in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), but noted that it is too early to draw conclusions from them.

"They are talking about parameters for ending the war. Now they should have at least some of the answers from Russia, and the main thing is that Russia is ready to end this war, which it itself started. Ukrainian positions are clear. I have defined the framework for dialogue for our delegation," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

According to him, the Ukrainian diplomatic team has many tasks and reports to him almost every hour. "The delegation is constantly in touch: Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia. Tomorrow, General Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff, and a representative of the Intelligence Agency Skibitsky will join the talks," the president said.

Zelenskyy said a trilateral conversation between the Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian delegations had already taken place. "It is important, because there have not been such trilateral formats of meetings for a long time," he said.

The president said it was too early to talk about the results of the talks. "It is still too early to draw conclusions from the content of today's talks – we will see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what the results will be. It is necessary that not only the Ukrainian desire to end this war, to achieve complete security – so that a similar desire is somehow born in Russia," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia began in Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon and will last two days.