12:54 24.01.2026

Number of deaths in Ukraine in 2025 exceeds number of births by almost 2.9 times – Ministry of Justice

In Ukraine, 485,300 deaths were registered in 2025, which almost 2.9 times exceeded the number of registered births – 168,780, according to the report on state registration of civil status acts of the Ministry of Justice.

Compared with 2024, the number of births in Ukraine fell by 7,900, or 4.5%, while the number of deaths declined by 2%, or 9,790, the Justice Ministry reported.

In the second half of 2025, registered births dropped 5.5% from the first half of the year to 81,980, while deaths fell 5.1% to 236,290. Compared with the second quarter of 2024, births and deaths decreased by 8.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

The ratio of registered deaths to births was highest in Kherson and Donetsk regions at 11.9 and 11.2 times, respectively. The ratio was also significantly above average in Zaporizhia and Sumy at 5.1, Kharkiv at 4.9, and Chernihiv at 4.7. These regions ranked in the same order in 2024, but with slightly lower figures.

The lowest ratios were recorded in Rivne at 1.5, Volyn at 1.7, Zakarpattia at 1.8, Kyiv at 1.9, Lviv at 2, Chernivtsi at 2.1, and Ivano-Frankivsk at 2.2.

Before the war, in 2021, Ukraine registered 714,260 deaths and 273,770 births, or about 2.6 times fewer births than deaths.

