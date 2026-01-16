Czech Republic to supply same amount of ammunition as before – President

The Czech Republic supplies 50% of ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will be able to supply approximately the same amount as before, the country’s President Petr Pavel has said.

"The Czech Republic has been engaged in the ammunition initiative for a long time and supplies 50% of ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and I am glad that the current government has continued this initiative. We will be able to provide approximately the same amount of ammunition as before, so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not suffer from a shortage," Pavel said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said that the Czech Republic plans to provide assistance under the Ukraine Facility to modernize Ukrainian hospitals. In addition, ways are being sought to expand cooperation between the countries in the energy and defense sectors.

"I am confident that the efforts that President Zelenskyy is personally making will lead in the near future to a united position of the US and Europe in joint peace negotiations and will create joint pressure on Russia, which will finally begin negotiations," the Czech President noted.