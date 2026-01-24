Invaders hit Roshen factory twice at night in same place – Poroshenko

Photo: https://t.me/oleksiihoncharenko

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, who was previously the beneficial owner of the Roshen company, reported that the Russian occupiers struck the confectionery shop of the enterprise twice on Saturday night, as a result of which an employee died.

"During the overnight attack, the Roshen confectionery factory was severely damaged. The attackers struck the same point twice. A female employee was killed, and many others were injured, including two seriously. This is not a military base or a strategic facility. This is a civilian factory. A workplace. A person who should not have died," former President Petro Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

He did not specify the total number of people injured at the factory.

Poroshenko said Russia is attempting to create a humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine. "There can only be one response: strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including air defense. Don’t steal from defense, but reinforce it. Give the army more weapons. Protect the skies. And safeguard people. People are the greatest value," he added.

Earlier reports said one woman was killed and two people were injured when a production building of the Roshen company in Kyiv’s Holosiyivsky district was hit during a combined Russian missile and drone attack overnight Saturday. Overall, one person was killed and at least four others were wounded in Kyiv as a result of the attack.