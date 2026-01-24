EU mobilises part of civil aid from EUR 90 bln loan to support Ukraine's energy system – French Embassy

France and partners in the G7+ energy coordination group remain fully committed to supporting Ukraine and pursuing a just and lasting peace based on reliable security guarantees, according to a statement on the website of the French Embassy in Ukraine following the G7+ energy coordination meeting. The group includes the G7 countries, the European Union, and 14 other nations: Bulgaria, South Korea, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Ukraine.

"The European Union is mobilizing part of the EUR 90 billion civil aid credit to support Ukraine’s energy system. The United States will provide more than $400 million in energy and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

The meeting, held January 23, was organized at Ukraine’s request to bolster support for its energy system following increased Russian attacks. Participants included Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

France announced it will deliver more than 100 generators to Ukraine in the coming weeks, including solar units, providing an additional 13 megawatts of decentralized energy capacity. Combined contributions from all partner countries attending the meeting amount to several hundred million euros in additional funding for Ukraine’s energy sector through 2026, along with numerous equipment donations currently being delivered to the country.