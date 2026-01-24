Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:19 24.01.2026

Umerov on trilateral talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia: More meetings today

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov announced on Saturday more meetings at the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the USA and the Russian Federation, which are currently taking place in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

“Tomorrow there will be additional meetings. Ukraine’s delegation will be joined by Chief of the General Staff Gen. Andriy Hnatov and Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence Directorate Lt. Gen. Vadym Skibitsky,” he wrote on Telegram.

Umerov said the Russian delegation includes representatives from military intelligence and the armed forces.

Meanwhile, the U.S. participants in the consultations included special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, Gen. Daniel Driscoll, and Gen. Alexus Grynkewich​.

Ukraine was represented by Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Kyslytsya, and Servant of the People faction leader David Arakhamia.

“After each stage, we report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian team is acting in a coordinated manner according to the tasks set by President Zelenskyy. We are ready to work in different formats depending on the course of the dialogue,” Umerov said.

As previously reported, President Zelenskyy stressed the importance of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, but noted it is too early to draw conclusions.

