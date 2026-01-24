Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:08 24.01.2026

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 31, including two children

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/prokuratura_kharkiv

A total of 31 people were injured, according to updated data, as a result of a nighttime enemy massive attack on Kharkiv, the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

"Among the victims are two children: a 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl," the statement said.

On the night before Saturday, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv, targeting the Industrialny and Nemyshliansky districts. The strikes damaged apartment buildings and private homes, a dormitory, and two medical facilities, and sparked fires. Investigators have opened pretrial cases under Article 438 (war crimes) of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Earlier, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Chief Oleh Synehubov reported 27 people were injured, but did not specify whether children were among them.

Tags: #kharkiv #injured

