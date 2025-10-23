Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:17 23.10.2025

Czech Republic already assisting Ukraine in recovery from Russian attacks - Zelenskyy after meeting with Fiala

1 min read
Photo: https://x.com/p_fiala/status

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, during which he discussed the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.

“Czechia is already assisting us in restoration in this area, and we discussed further ways to support Ukraine’s energy resilience and our people,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday following the meeting.

The sides also discussed “the implementation of joint defense projects and the initiative to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.”

“Our views are aligned – sanctions and frozen Russian assets must be aimed at supporting Ukraine, our protection, and defense,” Zelenskyy stressed.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for the European Council meeting on Thursday.

Fiala has been serving as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic since November 2021 and is the leader of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS).

