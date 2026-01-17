Czech Republic ready to supply drone-fighting jets to Ukraine – President

The Czech Republic plans to soon provide Ukraine with combat aircraft capable of shooting down drones, President Petr Pavel said on Friday.

"The Czech Republic can in relatively short time provide several medium combat planes, which are highly effective in fighting drones, and I believe we will manage to quickly and successfully conclude this issue," Pavel told a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He did not give specifics but two years ago said Czech-made subsonic L-159 fighter jets could be transferred to Ukraine, which has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion for almost four years.

Pavel said Prague might also supply early-warning systems such as passive radars.

Reuters notes that the Czech army has 24 L-159 planes in one- and two-seat configurations, used for training and support for ground forces. Its main fighter jets are 14 Swedish Saab JAS-39 Gripens, but it has ordered 24 American F-35 fighters for delivery after 2030.

Under its previous government, the Czech Republic gave Ukraine heavy equipment including tanks and helicopters from army stocks and received compensation from NATO allies as it rearms with Western weaponry.