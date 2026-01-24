European Solidarity regards Russian attack on Kyiv Roshen factory as aggressor's unreadiness for peace

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org

The woman killed during the Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Saturday night was an employee of the Roshen factory's confectionery shop, the website of the European Solidarity party reported, citing the co-chair of the parliamentary faction of the same name, Iryna Gerashchenko.

"A direct hit from a Shahed drone damaged the production workshops of the Roshen confectionery factory, one of Kyiv’s largest taxpayers and a major charitable contributor in Ukraine. Unfortunately, the attack caused more than just damage to the workshops. A woman working in the confectionery section was killed, and many others were injured and are now in hospitals," Gerashchenko said, without specifying the number of casualties.

She added that residential neighborhoods and homes were also affected during the attack, and strikes hit companies "that produce everyday consumer goods and have no connection to the defense sector."

"Russia is committing genocide against civilians and must be punished. Our task is to hold Russia accountable for war crimes. Today, the world once again witnessed Putin’s so-called ‘peace plan.’ Moscow is not ready for peace. We are calling for tougher sanctions against the aggressor state," Gerashchenko added.

Earlier reports said one woman was killed and two people were wounded when a production building of the Roshen company was hit in Kyiv’s Holosiyivsky district during a combined Russian missile and drone attack overnight Saturday.

Overall, one person was killed and at least four others were wounded in Kyiv as a result of the overnight attack.