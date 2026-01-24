Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:27 24.01.2026

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night attack: We count on reaction, assistance of all our partners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that each such Russian attack on the energy sector proves that it is impossible to delay the deliveries of air defense systems.

"Every such Russian strike on our energy infrastructure proves that there must be no delays in supplying air defenses. No blind eye can be turned to these strikes; they must be met with a strong response. We are counting on the reaction and assistance of all our partners. Every missile for Patriot, NASAMS, and all other systems helps protect critical infrastructure and enables people to endure the winter cold," he wrote on Telegram.

He stressed the need for the full and mandatory implementation of agreements on air defense reached with President Donald Trump in Davos.

Zelenskyy also said that overnight Russia launched more than 370 attack drones and 21 missiles of various types. "Kyiv and the region, as well as the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, were targeted. In Kharkiv, a maternity hospital, a dormitory housing displaced persons, a medical college, and residential buildings have been damaged," he wrote.

According to the president, dozens of people are known to have been wounded so far, including a child. In the capital and the surrounding region, Russia’s main target was energy infrastructure.

All necessary services are currently working at the sites of the Russian strikes to eliminate the consequences.

11:46 24.01.2026
20:38 23.01.2026
14:42 23.01.2026
13:30 23.01.2026
11:22 23.01.2026
11:09 23.01.2026
10:51 23.01.2026
10:45 23.01.2026
10:23 23.01.2026
09:45 23.01.2026
