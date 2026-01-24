Unity, leadership of NB8 countries send powerful signal: Russia’s aggression will not be normalized – Sybiha

The unity and leadership of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries send a powerful signal that Russian aggression amid attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine will not be normalized, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

"At a time when Russia deliberately targets electricity, heating, water supplies and nuclear safety, the unity and leadership demonstrated by the NB8 send a powerful message: aggression will not be normalised, and crimes against civilians will not be met with silence," Sybiha wrote on X.

Sybiha thanked NB8 allies for their decisive joint statement and steadfast solidarity with Ukraine, saying the country deeply values the unwavering political, military, financial, and humanitarian support provided by Northern European and Baltic states.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the NB8 member countries issued a joint statement on Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, which pose a serious threat to nuclear safety.

"Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical energy infrastructure aim to cut electricity, heating and water, violate international humanitarian law and may constitute war crimes. Attacks linked to nuclear power infrastructure put nuclear safety at serious risk," says a joint communiqué on the social network X.