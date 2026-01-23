Interfax-Ukraine
17:23 23.01.2026

Kyiv mayor: Warsaw mayor sent 90 generators to city of Kyiv

Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski has sent 90 generators to Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Recently, I appealed to the partners of Ukraine’s capital to help Kyiv overcome the emergency caused by damage to critical infrastructure as a result of enemy attacks, specifically by providing generators of various capacities. Rafał personally called me back and promised that Warsaw would help. And now 90 generators have already been sent from Warsaw to Kyiv," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Klitschko noted that the generators will be used to assist Kyiv residents.

"They will be used to help Kyiv residents overcome the challenges of the energy crisis into which Russia is plunging Ukraine through massive shelling of infrastructure. Thank you to our Polish friends!" he added.

As previously reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in 2025 the city, using its own funds and with the support of foreign partners, prepared 1,120 generators and 69 mobile boiler houses for winter. More than 1,000 residential buildings have been equipped with alternative power supply equipment under city programs. Two mini combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) are operating, and commissioning work is nearing completion at three more. At the same time, as the mayor noted, out of 200 cogeneration units transferred to Ukraine as international assistance, Kyiv received only one gas engine unit with a capacity of 1.5 MW.

