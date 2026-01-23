Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:42 23.01.2026

Zelenskyy discusses with negotiating group format of meetings in UAE

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with the Ukrainian delegation before the start of negotiations in the UAE.

"Before the talks began, we had discussed the issues. I spoke with the head of the delegation, Umerov. Our entire group was on speakerphone. We talked to everyone, and everyone understands what to do," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

According to the president, the framework of the talks, topics, desired results, and also "that the formats can be different" were discussed.

"There will be a group right on the spot - it will react in the process, depending on what the dialogue will be. Because this is the first time in a long period in this format," Zelenskyy noted.

As reported, the delegation includes ten members: Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and his first deputy Yevheniy Ostryansky, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov and his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, Head of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Oleh Ivashchenko and his deputy Vadym Skibitsky, First Deputy Head of the Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Poklad, Advisor to the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine Oleksandr Bevz and People’s Deputy Davyd Arakhamia.

