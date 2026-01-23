EU roadmap provides for accelerated accession of Ukraine by 2027 – Orbán

The roadmap presented by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen provides for accelerated accession of Ukraine to the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said.

"Last night, Ursula von der Leyen presented the roadmap for the development of Ukraine. In it, Brussels took into account all of Ukraine’s demands. $800 billion for Ukraine, accelerated accession to the EU by 2027, additional assistance until 2040," Orbán said on Facebook.

He said Budapest opposes the announced plans.

"We also have something to say about this. There will be a national petition in which we can tell Brussels: we will not pay," he said.