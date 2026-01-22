Interfax-Ukraine
20:01 22.01.2026

Norway transfers air defense missiles from its warehouses to Ukraine last week – Defense Ministry

Norway recently supplied Ukraine with a significant number of air defense missiles, this became known following a conversation between Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and his Norwegian counterpart Tore O. Sandvik.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Norway for its decision to provide Ukraine with $7 billion in security support in 2026 and for making the largest contribution to strengthening air defense through the PURL project among all partner countries in 2025.

"Thanks to this, Ukraine has already received missiles that it uses to repel Russian attacks. I also thanked Norway for transferring critical missiles from its stockpiles last week to air defense systems to protect our energy infrastructure from cruise missiles," Fedorov said.

The sides discussed further cooperation under PURL and the development of NASAMS air defense system capabilities this year, including integrating new missiles into NASAMS as a universal platform. Fedorov also thanked Norway for co-financing the transfer of Patriot systems from Germany and requested Norway’s support in the continued development of Ukraine’s Patriot program.

The defense minister emphasized that Ukraine is already building mutually beneficial partnerships.

"Thanks to the innovative DELTA ecosystem, we are receiving unique battlefield data that we are ready to share with our allies. We record every strike on the enemy and its parameters — target, location, type of UAV. Units earn points for each target hit, which they can exchange for the equipment they need. We have created an innovative ‘Amazon for war,’ Brave1 Market — direct purchases from manufacturers without intermediaries and rapid delivery to the battlefield," he said.

Fedorov proposed that Norway join a large-scale project supporting Ukrainian units on the front line with various types of drones. In return, Ukraine could provide access to DELTA data and help Norway strengthen its own defense through modern warfare experience.

"We also discussed artillery needs separately. I emphasized the importance of supporting the Czech initiative and supplying long-range ammunition. I am grateful to the people and government of Norway for their strong, systematic, and consistent support of Ukraine," the defense minister summarized.

According to the Norwegian government, NASAMS air defense systems were delivered by several countries, including the United States, Canada, and Lithuania in addition to Norway, and the system has proven highly effective against Russian missiles.

