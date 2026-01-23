Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:18 23.01.2026

EU Council at Foreign Ministers level to discuss Ukraine again

2 min read
EU Council at Foreign Ministers level to discuss Ukraine again

Ukraine is once again the top item on the agenda of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, which will be held on Thursday.

A senior European diplomat told reporters in Brussels on Friday, announcing the meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, January 29, in Brussels. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will join his colleagues via video conference.

"Three items on the agenda for discussion. You have heard them before: Russia’s aggressive war, the situation in the Middle East and the situation in the Great Lakes region," he announced the agenda.

The interlocutor told reporters that since the last Foreign Affairs Council, which took place on December 15 last year, "a lot of diplomatic work has been carried out, which has had a fairly successful impact on bringing Europe, the United States and Ukraine closer together." "So, I think we need to take stock. But it is very important that the peace plan that was developed on our side with Ukraine and the United States is now being checked with the Russians. You know about the visits to Moscow, and now the visit to the UAE," he recalled.

The senior European diplomat mentioned the "disappointment" in the EU that, despite the intensive work by the EU, the US and Ukraine, Russia is not participating in it. "On the contrary, the military offensive is ongoing. So, I think that the conversation on Thursday will probably also be an update from Foreign Minister Sybiha on diplomatic channels," he predicts.

The diplomat also believes that there will be a conversation about what the member states and the European Union can do in terms of strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine and other types of support. "There are quite active diplomatic efforts underway to ensure that as many countries as possible support Ukraine’s urgent energy needs to replace what is being destroyed by Russian attacks. And we are at the very center of these efforts. So, I expect that these are the things that will be discussed, in addition to sanctions and the whole part that concerns pressure on Russia," he detailed.

Tags: #ukraine #eu_council

MORE ABOUT

13:08 23.01.2026
Ukraine, Russia, USA talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi – media

Ukraine, Russia, USA talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi – media

09:25 23.01.2026
Russia to participate in talks with Ukraine and USA in Abu Dhabi – media

Russia to participate in talks with Ukraine and USA in Abu Dhabi – media

14:10 19.01.2026
'Heat from Poland for Kyiv' raises over $830,000 in 4 days

'Heat from Poland for Kyiv' raises over $830,000 in 4 days

13:56 17.01.2026
King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

13:34 16.01.2026
UK Dpty PM Lammy arrives in Ukraine to participate in Centenary Partnership Forum

UK Dpty PM Lammy arrives in Ukraine to participate in Centenary Partnership Forum

09:44 16.01.2026
UK allocates GBP 20 mln to Ukraine for energy security amid first anniversary of 100-year partnership

UK allocates GBP 20 mln to Ukraine for energy security amid first anniversary of 100-year partnership

14:48 13.01.2026
At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

19:16 12.01.2026
Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

10:51 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

20:52 23.12.2025
Estonia allocates EUR 2 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector

Estonia allocates EUR 2 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Fedorov discuss AFU personnel issues, acceleration of missile logistics for air defense

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses parameters for ending war within defined framework – Zelenskyy

Tymoshenko posts UAH 33 mln bail

Power grid strains as generation units hit emergency repairs – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy discusses with negotiating group format of meetings in UAE

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is number one in Europe in technology

Some 100 mln tonnes of grain transported via Ukrainian sea corridor since its launch in Aug 2023

Zelenskyy, Fedorov discuss AFU personnel issues, acceleration of missile logistics for air defense

Zelenskyy: We definitely deserve century of peace after years of war

Doctor should earn 10-15% more than in other Eastern European countries – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Any country would face blackout under 500 nightly drone attacks

Zelenskyy: NATO without USA is not even defense for its states

Zelenskyy in Davos agrees with Trump on package of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses parameters for ending war within defined framework – Zelenskyy

Fedorov, Chargé d'Affaires Davis discuss use of Patriot, HIMARS

AD
AD