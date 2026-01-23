Zelenskyy includes Arakhamia in negotiating delegation with USA – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 72/2026 on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States and representatives of the Russian Federation to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The corresponding document was published on the presidential website.

According to the decree, the delegation includes Member of Parliament and head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has been appointed head of the delegation. Andriy Yermak, previously appointed head of the delegation in accordance with Decree No. 854/2025 of November 22, 2025, has been removed from the delegation.

Vadym Skybytsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has also been included in the delegation.

The delegation thus consists of ten members: National Security and Defense Council Secretary (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and his first deputy Yevhen Ostriansky, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov and his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Oleh Ivaschenko and his deputy Vadym Skybytsky, First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Poklad, Advisor to the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine Oleksandr Bevz, and Member of Parliament David Arakhamia.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.