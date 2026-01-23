Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:43 23.01.2026

Council of Europe, EU Commission, EEAS progress efforts to establish Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://x.com/coe/

The Council of Europe and the European Commission, European External Action Service (EEAS) have signed an Agreement on the establishment of an advanced group for the future Special Tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alan Berset has said.

"The Council of Europe and the EU Commission, European External Action Service have signed an agreement to set up an advance team for the future Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. A key step towards strengthening accountability, preparing the tribunal’s structures, and supporting justice for Ukraine," he said on his page on the X social network.

 

Tags: #special_tribunal

