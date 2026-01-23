Zelenskyy: Any country would face blackout under 500 nightly drone attacks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that if any country in the world had an attack by 500 drones per night, they would have a blackout.

"Energy today is a big challenge. Ukraine does not have enough experience here yet. Of course, we cannot be compared with any country, they are not at war. If they had such strikes – 500 drones per night, they would have a blackout. In any country in the world," Zelenskyy said at the second national Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on Friday.

The president said this is a recognition of any country in the world: "they all talk about it."