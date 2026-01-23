Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:48 23.01.2026

Power grid strains as generation units hit emergency repairs – Ukrenergo

2 min read
Power grid strains as generation units hit emergency repairs – Ukrenergo

The situation in the power system on Friday morning became significantly more complicated, which is explained by the emergency repair of several generating facilities at once, National Power Company Ukrenergo has said.

"This morning, the situation in the power system became more complicated, because several generating facilities, unfortunately, went into emergency repair," Ukrenergo wrote said on Telegram.

As noted, emergency shutdowns were forced in most regions of the country. At the same time, the company emphasized that the main reason for the forced shutdowns is the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution systems.

"The power system is still recovering from the strikes. The equipment is operating at the limit of what is possible. Due to previous damage and destruction, the surviving power units are carrying a colossal overload to provide the country with electricity and need to be stopped for repairs," Ukrenergo explained.

The system operator assured that repair crews are doing everything possible to return generating capacity to the network as soon as possible.

"We expect that restoration work at individual facilities will be completed in the near future, which will make it possible to cancel emergency restrictions and return to planned hourly outage schedules in most regions," Ukrenergo emphasized.

The NPC called on Friday to consume electricity as rationally as possible.

On Thursday, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said that January 22 was the most difficult day for the power system in Ukraine after the blackout in November 2022. According to him, all this is due to a combination of factors that caused constant shelling, namely, damage to generation equipment, broken distribution networks and transformers, and constant enemy attacks on the entire power grid.

Tags: #power_systems

MORE ABOUT

12:09 20.12.2025
IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

16:14 10.10.2025
Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

HOT NEWS

Tymoshenko posts UAH 33 mln bail

Zelenskyy discusses with negotiating group format of meetings in UAE

Zelenskyy includes Arakhamia in negotiating delegation with USA – decree

Ukraine, Russia, USA talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi – media

Meeting in Abu Dhabi to kick off this evening – Zelenskyy's advisor

LATEST

Tymoshenko posts UAH 33 mln bail

Partners to transfer over 6,000 units of large energy equipment to Ukraine – PM Svyrydenko

Naftogaz helps law enforcers expose criminal group involved in oil theft in Sumy region

TIC Chairman MP Honcharenko invites PGO chief to answer questions about Operation Midas

Investigative actions are underway in Finance Department of KCSA

European Commission reports it’s deploying 447 emergency generators to Ukraine worth EUR 3.7 mln

Sybiha responds to Orban: Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years

Zelenskyy discusses with negotiating group format of meetings in UAE

Investment expert Ash sees Ukraine's future after Davos as choice between bad and unstable peace or long war

Ukrainian Red Cross provides generator to Kharkiv Aviation Institute

AD
AD