Power grid strains as generation units hit emergency repairs – Ukrenergo

The situation in the power system on Friday morning became significantly more complicated, which is explained by the emergency repair of several generating facilities at once, National Power Company Ukrenergo has said.

"This morning, the situation in the power system became more complicated, because several generating facilities, unfortunately, went into emergency repair," Ukrenergo wrote said on Telegram.

As noted, emergency shutdowns were forced in most regions of the country. At the same time, the company emphasized that the main reason for the forced shutdowns is the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution systems.

"The power system is still recovering from the strikes. The equipment is operating at the limit of what is possible. Due to previous damage and destruction, the surviving power units are carrying a colossal overload to provide the country with electricity and need to be stopped for repairs," Ukrenergo explained.

The system operator assured that repair crews are doing everything possible to return generating capacity to the network as soon as possible.

"We expect that restoration work at individual facilities will be completed in the near future, which will make it possible to cancel emergency restrictions and return to planned hourly outage schedules in most regions," Ukrenergo emphasized.

The NPC called on Friday to consume electricity as rationally as possible.

On Thursday, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said that January 22 was the most difficult day for the power system in Ukraine after the blackout in November 2022. According to him, all this is due to a combination of factors that caused constant shelling, namely, damage to generation equipment, broken distribution networks and transformers, and constant enemy attacks on the entire power grid.