We have been supporting the struggle of Ukrainians for 4 years, our actions speak louder than words - Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stressed that the EU remains the party that supports Ukraine the most and has done so consistently throughout the entire full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

"And on the Ukrainian issue, I would also like to add that we have been supporting the heroic struggle of the Ukrainian people for four years. I think that on our part, actions speak louder than words. We are the biggest party that supports Ukraine," Leyen said after an informal meeting of the members of the European Council on January 22 in Brussels.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address to the participants of a special session of the World Economic Forum on January 22, noted, in particular, that "Europe likes to discuss the future, but avoids actions today - actions that determine what our future will be," mentioning the lack of counteraction to the Russian shadow fleet, internal disputes and misunderstandings, blocking the use of frozen Russian assets to protect against Russian aggression, and insufficient efforts to strengthen its own armed forces.

The UK has always taken decisive action in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Sky News reports, citing British government spokesman Dave Pares.

British government spokesman Dave Pares, responding to Zelenskyy’s statements that Kyiv’s allies are "weak and indecisive," noted that "we understand and share Zelensky’s disappointment at the continuation of the barbaric war". "The UK has always taken decisive action in Ukraine, including leading the Coalition of the Willing. We have allocated GBP 1.2 billion for bilateral support and humanitarian assistance. While diplomatic work continues, we support Ukraine to ensure its defense," he added.