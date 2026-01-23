Some 100 mln tonnes of grain transported via Ukrainian sea corridor since its launch in Aug 2023

Since its launch in August 2023, 100 million tonnes of grain have been transported via the Ukrainian sea corridor, including 38.1 million tonnes in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine's Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported.

"The Ukrainian sea corridor is operating steadily and remains a key export route," the minister wrote on Friday on his Telegram channel.

Since its launch, total cargo volumes transported via the Ukrainian sea corridor have reached 168.9 million tonnes, including 73.2 million tonnes in 2025.

Previously, Kuleba provided statistics on shipments via the sea corridor on December 16 last year: more than 98 million tonnes of grain out of more than 162 million tonnes of total cargo. Before that, on November 6, the figures stood at 92 million tonnes of grain out of 155 million tonnes of cargo.

Judging by these figures, grain shipments via the sea corridor declined significantly in the second half of December and in early January.

As reported, cargo turnover at Ukraine's seaports in 2025 decreased by 15.9% compared with 2024, to 81.7 million tonnes. Its core consisted of agricultural products – 44.2 million tonnes, which is 26.3% less than in 2024.

In late December 2025, Kuleba said that more than 8.2 million tonnes of cargo were handled through the Danube ports of Izmail, Reni, and Ust-Dunaisk in 2025, compared with 17.3 million tonnes in 2024.