Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:23 22.01.2026

President of Ukraine leaves Davos

1 min read
President of Ukraine leaves Davos
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy completed his work at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and left Davos.

As reported by a correspondent for Interfax-Ukraine, a small presidential motorcade traveled along the city’s central street, where all the national and corporate pavilions are located. It briefly stopped near the Ukrainian House, where dozens of people had gathered to see Zelenskyy, before continuing on.

Ukrainian presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn also confirmed to journalists that the president had already left Davos, where, shortly after arriving around midday, he had managed to meet with the U.S. President and deliver a speech on the forum’s main stage.

Zelenskyy’s schedule also included participation in a panel session of the International Advisory Council for Ukraine’s Recovery, where he was to meet with representatives of energy companies, as well as a meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

Tags: #davos #president #visit

