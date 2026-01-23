Doctor should earn 10-15% more than in other Eastern European countries – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Znlenskyy believes that a doctor in Ukraine should receive a salary at least 10-15% more than in other Eastern European countries.

"By 10-15%, and the Cabinet of Ministers knows this, they know my position, a doctor should receive a salary 10-15% more than in other European countries of Eastern Europe, at least. Our people will return with equal salaries. All this is possible, absolutely," Zelenskyy said at the second national Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on Friday.

He said perhaps not all public health facilities are able to provide this immediately, but the private sector will be able to. "I think that we will, first of all, set priorities in some professions where we need to fill the state. And medicine is one of such professions," the president said.

He said currently in some hospitals there is an increase in salaries for doctors, but this is not an institutional solution.

"And there must be a solution in the entire medical infrastructure, there are many different challenges," he said.