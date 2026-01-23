Zelenskyy: NATO without USA is not even defense for its states

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that NATO without the United States is not able to protect the Alliance countries.

"Briefly about Davos. My speech in Davos, maybe not all leaders liked it there, but Europe is, in my opinion, in a situation where you are attractive to the United States or not. I am talking now about the NATO Alliance. And without the United States, this Alliance, let's not make a diagnosis, but without America it is not NATO. This is the Union, it may be strong, but it is definitely without America. The Union without America is not a threat to Russia. Not that they want to threaten, but it is not even a defense for their states, in my opinion," Zelenskyy said at the second national Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on Friday.

He said the Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe today.

"And that is why Europe must understand and protect Ukraine, and support us today, because if there is aggression tomorrow, or if there is a threat tomorrow, and the United States continues its policy of isolation, there is no one but Ukraine to strengthen Europe," the president added.