Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 23.01.2026

Zelenskyy: NATO without USA is not even defense for its states

1 min read
Zelenskyy: NATO without USA is not even defense for its states

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that NATO without the United States is not able to protect the Alliance countries.

"Briefly about Davos. My speech in Davos, maybe not all leaders liked it there, but Europe is, in my opinion, in a situation where you are attractive to the United States or not. I am talking now about the NATO Alliance. And without the United States, this Alliance, let's not make a diagnosis, but without America it is not NATO. This is the Union, it may be strong, but it is definitely without America. The Union without America is not a threat to Russia. Not that they want to threaten, but it is not even a defense for their states, in my opinion," Zelenskyy said at the second national Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on Friday.

He said the Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe today.

"And that is why Europe must understand and protect Ukraine, and support us today, because if there is aggression tomorrow, or if there is a threat tomorrow, and the United States continues its policy of isolation, there is no one but Ukraine to strengthen Europe," the president added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nato

MORE ABOUT

14:42 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy discusses with negotiating group format of meetings in UAE

Zelenskyy discusses with negotiating group format of meetings in UAE

13:30 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy includes Arakhamia in negotiating delegation with USA – decree

Zelenskyy includes Arakhamia in negotiating delegation with USA – decree

11:22 23.01.2026
One-million-strong Ukrainian army should be the backbone of European forces – Zelenskyy

One-million-strong Ukrainian army should be the backbone of European forces – Zelenskyy

11:09 23.01.2026
Prosperity package requires further refinement, but its future positive – Zelenskyy

Prosperity package requires further refinement, but its future positive – Zelenskyy

10:51 23.01.2026
Delegation to UAE will also include Skybytsky and diplomats – Zelenskyy

Delegation to UAE will also include Skybytsky and diplomats – Zelenskyy

10:45 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Parties in Abu Dhabi to discuss key issue – Donbas

Zelenskyy: Parties in Abu Dhabi to discuss key issue – Donbas

10:23 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy to meet with presidents of Poland and Lithuania in Vilnius – media

Zelenskyy to meet with presidents of Poland and Lithuania in Vilnius – media

09:45 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy meets with reps of intl business, financial institutions and energy companies

Zelenskyy meets with reps of intl business, financial institutions and energy companies

09:07 23.01.2026
Ukraine to receive new package of essential air defense equipment – ​​Zelenskyy following Davos meetings

Ukraine to receive new package of essential air defense equipment – ​​Zelenskyy following Davos meetings

18:57 22.01.2026
Syrsky to NATO colleagues: Situation at front difficult, critical need to strengthen air shield

Syrsky to NATO colleagues: Situation at front difficult, critical need to strengthen air shield

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Fedorov discuss AFU personnel issues, acceleration of missile logistics for air defense

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses parameters for ending war within defined framework – Zelenskyy

Tymoshenko posts UAH 33 mln bail

Power grid strains as generation units hit emergency repairs – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy discusses with negotiating group format of meetings in UAE

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is number one in Europe in technology

Some 100 mln tonnes of grain transported via Ukrainian sea corridor since its launch in Aug 2023

Zelenskyy, Fedorov discuss AFU personnel issues, acceleration of missile logistics for air defense

Zelenskyy: We definitely deserve century of peace after years of war

Doctor should earn 10-15% more than in other Eastern European countries – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Any country would face blackout under 500 nightly drone attacks

Zelenskyy in Davos agrees with Trump on package of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses parameters for ending war within defined framework – Zelenskyy

Fedorov, Chargé d'Affaires Davis discuss use of Patriot, HIMARS

IAEA convenes extraordinary Board of Governors meeting on Jan 30 amid Russian strikes on Ukraine – Sybiha

AD
AD