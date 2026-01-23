Tymoshenko posts UAH 33 mln bail

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

UAH 33 million in bail was posted for the leader of the All-Ukrainian Union "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko, which was determined by the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) as a preventive measure.

"As of Friday evening, bail was posted in full for Tymoshenko," the HACC told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

As reported, on January 14, NABU and SAPO reported Tymoshenko on suspicion of offering to provide illegal benefits to people’s deputies of Ukraine. According to the investigation, after the discovery in December 2025 of the facts of receiving illegal benefits by people’s deputies of Ukraine for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people’s deputies on the introduction of a systematic mechanism for providing illegal benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting.

Tymoshenko herself denies the charges and claims that she was politically motivated.

On January 16, HACC set a bail of UAH 33 million for Tymoshenko and procedural obligations. Tymoshenko noted that she did not ask her party members to raise UAH 33 million for her bail, but they are doing so to prevent her arrest.

On January 21, HACC did not seize funds in the accounts of the leader of the Batkivshchyna faction, but seized property seized during the search and seized the property of Tymoshenko’s husband.