19:27 20.01.2026

Zelenskyy honors memory of defenders of Donetsk airport

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the "cyborgs" – the defenders of Donetsk airport.

"Every year on this day, January 20, we remember the defenders of Donetsk airport. These were people who held the defense for 242 days, never surrendered, and remained surrounded under constant attacks. They were called ‘cyborgs,’ but they were simply showing the best of the Ukrainian character, heart and spirit: not giving up, striking the occupier, and showing the world what Ukraine is capable of. These are the people we must support," he wrote on Telegram.

