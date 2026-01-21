Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:45 21.01.2026

US hands Putin draft peace plan – media

3 min read

In early January, the American side handed Vladimir Putin a draft peace plan, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources.

"Putin received a draft of the peace plan earlier this month via his aide Kirill Dmitriev that had been coordinated with Ukraine and European counterparts, according to people familiar with the matter. The documents were passed to Moscow informally for review, allowing Putin to prepare feedback and propose changes ahead of an expected visit by Witkoff and Kushner, who’s Trump’s son-in-law," the report notes.

The Kremlin viewed the proposal as a significant step forward, the people said, even though it fell short of a finalized agreement. Many issues of interest to Moscow were either missing or framed in ways the Kremlin found unsatisfactory. Still, the inclusion of those topics and the fact that work had begun on them was seen as positive.

Russia believes Kushner, who joined Witkoff at talks with Putin in Moscow last month, helped structure the negotiation process and establish a framework guiding the discussions, the people said.

Kremlin officials are placing particular value on what they view as a US readiness to recognize Crimea and other Ukrainian territories as under Russian control. That’s a priority for Putin, prompting him to proceed cautiously and signal openness to limited compromises, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified discussing internal policy.

Officially, the Kremlin is still waiting for the results of the latest negotiations involving US, Ukrainian and Russian officials to be presented to Putin. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters Tuesday that Russia hasn’t “received any recent documents” on talks conducted in recent weeks.

Putin is expected to insist that what Moscow calls the “Anchorage understandings” reached at his August summit with Trump in Alaska remain part of any peace plan. Russia is seeking under that proposal to gain the whole of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, while fighting would be frozen along the current lines of contact in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia.

Ukraine rejects demands to withdraw its forces from heavily-fortified areas of Donetsk that Putin’s military has failed to occupy in fighting that stretches back to 2014.

US proposals have suggested turning the unoccupied area into a de-militarized or free economic zone under special administration. It’s unclear whether that land would be recognized as Russian under those plans and what, if any, concessions Moscow is prepared to offer in return.

Kyiv is working out robust security guarantees with its US and European partners to deter any future Russian attacks.

Tags: #putin #usa

MORE ABOUT

17:46 21.01.2026
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

16:54 21.01.2026
Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

13:05 17.01.2026
Budanov, Umerov and Arakhamia already in USA

Budanov, Umerov and Arakhamia already in USA

20:14 16.01.2026
Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

Ukrainian, US teams to hold another round of discussions in Miami on Jan 17 – Stefanishyna

16:00 16.01.2026
UPG receives diesel fuel from USA due to compliance with Ukrainian weather conditions

UPG receives diesel fuel from USA due to compliance with Ukrainian weather conditions

21:24 13.01.2026
PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

20:55 08.01.2026
US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'

US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'

20:33 07.01.2026
Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

19:04 07.01.2026
Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

16:02 07.01.2026
Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

HOT NEWS

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

LATEST

Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

CoE Committee of Ministers support creation of special tribunal for crime of aggression – Sybiha

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

Ministry of Social Policy, World Central Kitchen provide hot meals to vulnerable categories of population in Kyiv

Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

EUR 90 bln support package to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial gap identified by IMF – Dombrovskis

Svyrydenko: We prepare with partners to hold Energy Ramstein in G7+ format

Zelenskyy, Trump to meet in Davos on Thursday – media

AD
AD