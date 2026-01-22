Emergency shutdowns in most regions, power outages in 3 regions after shelling – Ukrenergo

As of January 22, due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages are being applied in most regions of Ukraine, National Power Company Ukrenergo reported on Thursday.

"Previously published regional power outage schedules are not valid. Emergency power outages will be canceled immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes. Follow the messages on the pages of your regional power companies," the system operator noted.

On Thursday, power limitation schedules for industry are also being applied in all regions of Ukraine.

According to NPC, the enemy attacked power facilities in several regions at night, as a result of which consumers in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were without power as of the morning of January 22. Emergency restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation currently allows.

In addition, as of this morning, 11 settlements in Poltava region were completely or partially without power due to difficult weather conditions. The repair crews of the regional energy companies are already working on restoring the lines damaged by the bad weather.