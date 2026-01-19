Ukrainian Energy Minister instructs Ukrenergo to increase technical capacity for electricity imports, transmission from Western to Eastern Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/energyofukraine

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting with the management board of NPC Ukrenergo, instructed the company to increase its technical capacity for importing electricity into Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday.

"It is important to increase technical capabilities for importing electricity into Ukraine. We expect rapid results in the development of cross-border interconnectors at the borders with the EU," he said.

Among the priority tasks, Shmyhal also highlighted the implementation of projects to improve electricity transmission from western Ukraine to the east in order to efficiently use generated and imported electricity precisely where demand is greatest.

"This concerns both repairs and network development. Tasks have been set that will make it possible to reduce the duration of outages in areas where the situation is currently the most difficult," the first deputy prime minister noted.

According to the Ministry of Energy, another key task is the need to reduce reporting requirements and pursue deregulation through already implemented digital programs and tools in order to accelerate the adoption of effective anti-crisis decisions.

Ukrenergo, together with the State Special Transport Service, has also been instructed to work out approaches to rapid repairs and restoration of power grids and substations in areas close to the front line. Separately, they are to address the protection of substations using both specialized shelters and electronic warfare and air defense systems.

As reported, during the the government Q&A session in the Verkhovna Rada on January 16, Shmyhal said that, on the government's instructions, Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrzaliznytsia, and part of the industrial sector will purchase at least 50% of their electricity needs from external sources.

"This will make it possible to free up 1.5 MW for the needs of the population. I hope this will happen in the coming days," the first deputy prime minister said.