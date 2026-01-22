13:07 22.01.2026
Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih, 5 people injured – official
Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on Thursday afternoon, January 22, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha has said.
"According to preliminary information, five people were injured, including a child. A one and a half year old boy is in moderate condition. He is under the supervision of doctors, as are the injured 55-year-old man and 58-year-old woman. Two more locals will recover at home," Hanzha said on Telegram.
He added that a two-story apartment building was damaged as a result of the strike.
Information about the consequences of the strike is being clarified.