Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:42 22.01.2026

Belgium cannot confiscate frozen Russian assets as Europe is not at war with Russia – PM

3 min read
Belgium cannot confiscate frozen Russian assets as Europe is not at war with Russia – PM
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Belgium cannot confiscate frozen Russian assets, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said.

"First and foremost, I want to say its Europe's obligation to finance Ukraine, and we did. Europe will never win beauty prizes for the way it takes decisions, but by the end of the day there is a result: EUR 90 billion to finance Ukraine this year and next year," he said during the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, a decision was also made that the Russia's central bank money, the immobilized assets, not frozen assets, but the immobilized assets, most of which are in Belgium, are immobilized for an indefinite period.

"This is a very important decision, because, of course, you cannot just take somebody's money. We are not at war with Russia. Europe is not at war with Russia. You cannot simply confiscate money. That is an act of war. This should not be underestimated," he said.

De Wever stressed that this has never happened before in history.

"Immobilized money, even during World War II, was never confiscated. It would be the very first time that that would happen in history that that would have great consequences for Europe, for belief, trust in the financial system, for the eurozone. It is not to be underestimated. There is no such thing as free money. anything that sounds simple in reality is very complicated," he said.

The prime minister added that the decision would have to be agreed by all of Europe, while some EU member states "are not so pro-Ukrainian."

"Someone might at some stage say – we do not longer want to prolong sanctions, and then immediately you have to release those assets," he explained.

"The financing of Ukraine is there, and the assets will be immobilized until the end of the war, which means that, as it always went in history, when there is a peace deal, the assets will be on the table," the prime minister added.

He assured that he would personally ensure that "every penny of that money will be used for the repayment and reconstruction of Ukraine."

"I would be very sad to see one euro return to Moscow. But we have to respect international law. It will happen at that moment. And between that moment and now, Europe will finance the war in Ukraine, as we should do, because they are fighting for us," he said.

Tags: #belgium #de_wever

MORE ABOUT

12:15 18.12.2025
Russian intelligence trying to intimidate Belgian politicians over frozen assets – media

Russian intelligence trying to intimidate Belgian politicians over frozen assets – media

11:39 11.12.2025
EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

12:03 09.12.2025
FMs of Ukraine and Belgium discuss military aid to Ukraine, in particular planned transfer of F-16s

FMs of Ukraine and Belgium discuss military aid to Ukraine, in particular planned transfer of F-16s

17:51 08.12.2025
Belgium transfers 16 autonomous heating systems worth EUR 4.8 mln for medical institutions in Kyiv

Belgium transfers 16 autonomous heating systems worth EUR 4.8 mln for medical institutions in Kyiv

16:40 18.10.2025
Belgian ambassador on use of frozen Russian assets: We are not in opposition, 'reparations loan' interesting proposal

Belgian ambassador on use of frozen Russian assets: We are not in opposition, 'reparations loan' interesting proposal

09:44 09.10.2025
Belgium names requirements for using Russian assets for Ukraine loan – media

Belgium names requirements for using Russian assets for Ukraine loan – media

18:52 29.08.2025
Belgium to increase its contribution to PURL by EUR 100 mln this year

Belgium to increase its contribution to PURL by EUR 100 mln this year

20:15 26.08.2025
Belgium ready to participate in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Belgium ready to participate in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

18:53 26.08.2025
Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

15:29 08.05.2025
Belgian Defense Minister: We will increase aid to Ukraine, in particular military aid

Belgian Defense Minister: We will increase aid to Ukraine, in particular military aid

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on Europe to follow USA in stopping Russian tankers, confiscating oil

Zelenskyy: Most leaders expect America to drop idea with Greenland

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy good

Government dismisses 5 dpty ministers of defense – Fedorov

Zelenskyy and Trump meeting starts in Davos

LATEST

Intergal-Bud commissions two buildings in Ozerny Hai Hatne residential complex

Zelenskyy discusses with Trump work of negotiating teams, strengthening of Ukraine's air defense

Still no real progress in creating special tribunal for aggression – Zelenskyy in Davos

Zelenskyy calls on Europe to follow USA in stopping Russian tankers, confiscating oil

Zelenskyy: Most leaders expect America to drop idea with Greenland

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy good

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting is over

Government dismisses 5 dpty ministers of defense – Fedorov

Zelenskyy and Trump meeting starts in Davos

Ex-Head of State Border Service served suspicion notice for systemic bribery for unhindered border crossings

AD
AD