Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:08 13.01.2026

Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active

1 min read
Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The authorities are ready to help communities to liquidate the consequences of Russian shelling, but maximum activity of the communities themselves is needed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government officials, in constant communication with the heads of the regions, are ready to help communities as necessary in this situation. But communities themselves must be as active as possible – a lot depends on whether the work in the cities is professionally structured," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday.

He thanked the heads of communities "who in their communities, who are with the people, really help and about whom people can say that they are really close and effective."

According to Zelenskyy, for more than a week this winter, repair crews and utility services in many cities of Ukraine have been working around the clock, and the weather is adding to the challenges.

Tags: #president #shooting

MORE ABOUT

21:24 13.01.2026
PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

21:10 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

19:34 13.01.2026
Airstrike on Kharkiv region village injures 11-year-old

Airstrike on Kharkiv region village injures 11-year-old

20:12 09.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

20:29 05.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible

Zelenskyy: Russia prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible

20:22 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

19:57 26.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

20:48 19.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Marshal of Polish Sejm discuss defense cooperation, issues of historical memory

Zelenskyy, Marshal of Polish Sejm discuss defense cooperation, issues of historical memory

19:33 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t consider it necessary to change Ukrainian Constitution regarding accession to NATO

Zelenskyy doesn’t consider it necessary to change Ukrainian Constitution regarding accession to NATO

19:22 18.12.2025
EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Rada backs president's motion to dismiss SBU head Maliuk

Rada dismisses Defense Minister Shmyhal

Ukraine's air defense neutralize 7 missiles and 247 enemy UAVs, with hits recorded at 24 locations

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

LATEST

Mass protests testify to Iranians' aspiration for freedom, dignity, better future – MFA

Ukrainian Parliament finally adopts housing reform bill

Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

Ombudsman: Teen in occupied Mariupol accused of 'high treason'

Polish Consulate in Odesa damaged during night bombing – MFA

Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet

At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

Rada backs president's motion to dismiss SBU head Maliuk

Rada dismisses Fedorov from his post as first dpty PM and minister of digital transformation

AD
AD