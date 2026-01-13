Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The authorities are ready to help communities to liquidate the consequences of Russian shelling, but maximum activity of the communities themselves is needed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government officials, in constant communication with the heads of the regions, are ready to help communities as necessary in this situation. But communities themselves must be as active as possible – a lot depends on whether the work in the cities is professionally structured," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday.

He thanked the heads of communities "who in their communities, who are with the people, really help and about whom people can say that they are really close and effective."

According to Zelenskyy, for more than a week this winter, repair crews and utility services in many cities of Ukraine have been working around the clock, and the weather is adding to the challenges.