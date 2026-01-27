Ukraine, Poland agree to boost gas import capacity by 20% by late April – Ukrainian minister

Polish gas transmission system operator Gaz-System and Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine have agreed on a phased increase in capacity for gas imports from Poland to Ukraine starting in early February 2026, which foresees raising the capacity of this route from 15.3 million cubic meters to 18.4 million cubic meters per day by the end of April, First Deputy Prime Minister, Energy Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported.

"The Polish route provides access to various gas sources and remains one of the key import directions. In 2025, 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied via Poland, more than 30% of total imports, including about 600 million cubic meters of U.S. LNG," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, expanding import capacity is part of systematic efforts to strengthen Ukraine's energy security and diversify gas supply routes, and this agreement is important to ensure stable heat supply to Ukrainian homes, hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure.

"We are grateful to our Polish partners for their consistent support for Ukraine and for our joint work to strengthen our energy resilience," the Minister of Energy said.