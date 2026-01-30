Trump asks to refrain from attacks on Kyiv until Feb 1 - Kremlin

US President Donald Trump has personally asked Vladimir Putin to refrain from attacking Kyiv until February 1 to create conditions for negotiations, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, President Trump made a personal request to President Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv for a week – until February 1 – in order to create favorable conditions for negotiations," Russian media quoted Peskov as saying.

A Kremlin spokesman was asked whether February 1 directly included the ceasefire deadline Trump had requested. "Until February 1," Peskov replied.

He declined to answer questions about whether Putin had agreed to Trump’s request and whether the ceasefire included all strikes or only those targeting energy facilities.

As reported, US President Donald Trump asked Vladimir Putin not to fire on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.