Zelenskyy: New SBU operations changing course of wars constantly being planned

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by SBU Head Yevhen Khmara, in particular, on the combat operations of the State Security Service.

"And what concerns the front, in particular the actions of our Alpha, and what the SBU is quite rightly doing on the territory of the aggressor in response to all the strikes, to all the Russian evil that has come to our land. New SBU operations that change the course of the war are constantly being planned," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, tasks were separately identified in the direction of strengthening the sanctions policy.