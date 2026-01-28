Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 28.01.2026

Zelenskyy: New SBU operations changing course of wars constantly being planned

1 min read
Zelenskyy: New SBU operations changing course of wars constantly being planned
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by SBU Head Yevhen Khmara, in particular, on the combat operations of the State Security Service.

"And what concerns the front, in particular the actions of our Alpha, and what the SBU is quite rightly doing on the territory of the aggressor in response to all the strikes, to all the Russian evil that has come to our land. New SBU operations that change the course of the war are constantly being planned," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, tasks were separately identified in the direction of strengthening the sanctions policy.

Tags: #zelenskyy #sbu

MORE ABOUT

20:21 28.01.2026
France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

10:45 28.01.2026
SBU hits 15 Russian aircraft at five enemy airfields over in 2025

SBU hits 15 Russian aircraft at five enemy airfields over in 2025

15:32 27.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Norway ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery

Zelenskyy: Norway ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery

15:04 27.01.2026
SBU busts FSB spy guiding Russian strikes on Poltava

SBU busts FSB spy guiding Russian strikes on Poltava

14:54 27.01.2026
Zelenskyy invites Austrian Chancellor to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Austrian Chancellor to visit Ukraine

20:51 26.01.2026
Zelenskyy: 50,000 Russian losses per month is optimal level

Zelenskyy: 50,000 Russian losses per month is optimal level

17:02 26.01.2026
Zelenskyy instructs Svyrydenko and Marchenko to analyze Kyiv's capabilities for urgent purchase of alternative energy generation

Zelenskyy instructs Svyrydenko and Marchenko to analyze Kyiv's capabilities for urgent purchase of alternative energy generation

16:23 26.01.2026
Zelenskyy announces new trilateral meetings this week

Zelenskyy announces new trilateral meetings this week

11:27 24.01.2026
Zelenskyy on Russia’s night attack: We count on reaction, assistance of all our partners

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night attack: We count on reaction, assistance of all our partners

20:38 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy: NATO without USA is not even defense for its states

Zelenskyy: NATO without USA is not even defense for its states

HOT NEWS

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

LATEST

PACE recognizes impossibility of holding elections during martial law – CEC

Ministry of Digital Development wants to support industries at start-up stage through Diia City

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund requires starting budget of EUR 10 mln to operate; EUR 3.55 mln accumulated to date – Berezhna

Further reduction of price cap for Russian oil, fight against shadow fleet to push Russia toward peace – Brusylo

Village of Kutkivka in Kharkiv region under full control of Ukrainian Defense Forces - 16th Army Corps

Pilot 5G network launched in Borodianka, with plans to roll it out later in Kharkiv, Odesa and Kyiv – ministry

URCS assists victims of nighttime Russian air attacks in Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions

France joins the Cultural Resilience Alliance - Berezhna

Ukrainian Railways lowers flags at stations in memory of passengers killed in attack on passenger train

Number of police patrols increased in Kyiv – Interior Minister Klymenko

AD
AD