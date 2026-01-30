Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:46 30.01.2026

Trump: Russia-Ukraine talks can bring results even without participation of Witkoff, Kushner

1 min read
Trump: Russia-Ukraine talks can bring results even without participation of Witkoff, Kushner
Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine can quite bring results even in cases where the U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner do not participate in them, U.S. President Donald Trump has said on Friday.

"Yeah, I think it is. I think they [Ukraine-Russia talks] stand a chance," he said at the White House, answering the question of whether the round of negotiations scheduled for Sunday, at which, as is expected, Witkoff and Kushner will not be present, can bring positive results.

Trump once again suggested that "we have a good chance of getting it settled."

Tags: #opinion #ukraine #trump

MORE ABOUT

13:55 30.01.2026
Trump asks to refrain from attacks on Kyiv until Feb 1 - Kremlin

Trump asks to refrain from attacks on Kyiv until Feb 1 - Kremlin

13:55 29.01.2026
Ukraine, UAE discuss expansion of Food from Ukraine program, agro-food hubs

Ukraine, UAE discuss expansion of Food from Ukraine program, agro-food hubs

11:05 28.01.2026
Slovak PM describes Trump's mental state as 'dangerous' - media

Slovak PM describes Trump's mental state as 'dangerous' - media

16:38 24.01.2026
Talks in Abu Dhabi constructive, next meetings may take place next week – Zelenskyy

Talks in Abu Dhabi constructive, next meetings may take place next week – Zelenskyy

15:53 24.01.2026
Next round of talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia to take place next week – media

Next round of talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia to take place next week – media

15:29 24.01.2026
Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

12:03 24.01.2026
Ukraine, France to strengthen cooperation in supporting Ukrainian veterans

Ukraine, France to strengthen cooperation in supporting Ukrainian veterans

17:18 23.01.2026
EU Council at Foreign Ministers level to discuss Ukraine again

EU Council at Foreign Ministers level to discuss Ukraine again

13:08 23.01.2026
Ukraine, Russia, USA talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi – media

Ukraine, Russia, USA talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi – media

09:25 23.01.2026
Russia to participate in talks with Ukraine and USA in Abu Dhabi – media

Russia to participate in talks with Ukraine and USA in Abu Dhabi – media

HOT NEWS

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

Info about occupation of Ternovate and Richne villages in Zaporizhia region untrue – Voloshin

Zelenskyy: I publicly invite Putin to Kyiv if he decides to come

LATEST

Kyiv receives gas stoves, cylinders, heating pads from German Life Bridge Ukraine

Syrsky, frontline commanders meeting: Enemy building up reserves, intensifying offensive actions

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

Russians hit gas infrastructure in Donetsk region with air bomb today – Zelenskyy

Military personnel have saved over UAH 120.5 mln on discounts at Ukrnafta gas stations since Dec 2024

Estonia allocates nearly EUR 400,000 for winter aid to Ukraine – MFA

Chair of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls for continued IAEA missions at substations critical to NPP safety

Ukrainian, Dutch FMs discuss military, energy aid

AD
AD