Trump: Russia-Ukraine talks can bring results even without participation of Witkoff, Kushner

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine can quite bring results even in cases where the U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner do not participate in them, U.S. President Donald Trump has said on Friday.

"Yeah, I think it is. I think they [Ukraine-Russia talks] stand a chance," he said at the White House, answering the question of whether the round of negotiations scheduled for Sunday, at which, as is expected, Witkoff and Kushner will not be present, can bring positive results.

Trump once again suggested that "we have a good chance of getting it settled."