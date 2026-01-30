Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:56 30.01.2026

Russia now refocusing its attacks on logistics - Zelenskyy

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a special conference call on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine's regions and restoration efforts.

“There were no strikes on energy facilities last night, but yesterday afternoon our energy infrastructure in several regions was hit. We are now observing a shift by the Russian army toward strikes on logistics. Drone attacks on ordinary residential areas in cities are also continuing,” Zelenskyy said on X.

According to the president, a ballistic missile strike in Kharkiv region damaged warehouses used by a regular civilian American company.

“In Zaporizhia, shaheds struck one of the city’s districts. FPV-drone attacks on Kherson, on cities in Dnipro region, and especially on Nikopol are continuing almost around the clock. The situation remains difficult in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions,” the head of state noted.

In addition, the situation in Cherkasy region was separately discussed, in particular, according to Zelenskyy, “much more needs to be done to guarantee people’s basic needs, especially for buildings with electric heating.”

In Kyiv, 378 multi-story buildings remain without heating.

“Reports were also delivered on the situation in the Kyiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr regions,” the President announced.

He also tasked Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Air Force Anatoliy Kryvonozhko with developing defenses against drones along the line between Kherson and Zaporizhia.

" Relevant decisions were made by the Staff last year, but to date they have been implemented only partially. I gave instructions to conduct an appropriate review and present response measures,” the head of state stressed.

